Safety tips for potential severe weather coming to Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Severe weather is potentially on its way this upcoming week in the Pine Belt.
WDAM wants to remind you of the plans you should have in place for your family and remember a safe area within your home that can protect you from severe weather.
With severe weather, tornadoes are possible to form, and it’s good to remember the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.
Tornado Watch is when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes.
A Tornado Warning is when a severe thunderstorm has developed and has either produced a tornado or radar has indicated intense low-level rotation in conditions conducive to tornado development.
The National Weather Service of Jackson reminds us of a few things we can do now ahead of the storms.
“Not only are we expecting the possibility of some severe weather, you know potentially in the upcoming week. But we are also kind of moving into the most active time of year in the Pine Belt area,” said says Danel Lamb, a meteorologist at NWS Jackson. “You want to make sure you have flashlights with batteries. We recommend having something to protect your head like a helmet.”
The National Weather Service says now is a good time to get weather radios prepared as well.
