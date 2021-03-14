Rain expected after midnight Sunday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - You can look for a 20 percent chance for a shower after midnight with lows in the lower 60s.
On Monday there is a 40 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s.
Tuesday you can expect a 70 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Wednesday. Some of the storms may be severe so keep up with future forecasts. The chance for rain is 80 percent.
Sunny skies return on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid-40s.
Mostly sunny skies are expected Friday into Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the lower to mid-40s.
