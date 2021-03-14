Prentiss man dies in 1-vehicle accident in Jefferson Davis County

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ A 59-year-old Prentiss man died Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident in Jefferson Davis County.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Honda passenger vehicle driven by Lonnie Holloway was traveling south on Mississippi 541 when it left the roadway near Houston Road.
MHP said a preliminary investigation revealed the Honda had collided with a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn.
MHP said Holloway, who was ejected from the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation, the MHP said.
