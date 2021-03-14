Powell shuts down Ragin’ Cajuns in USM’s 1-0 victory

From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Less than 24 hours after posting a season-high for runs scored, the University of Southern Mississippi Saturday scored the absolute fewest number of runs to beat an opponent in a 1-0 victory over the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.
The Golden Eagles (8-5) won their fourth consecutive game as USM clinched the best-of-three series with the Ragin’ Cajuns (9-7) at Pete Taylor Park.
Christopher Sargent doubled home Gabe Montenegro with the lone run of the game in the bottom of the first inning and pitchers Walker Powell and Garrett Ramsey made it stand up
Powell (2-1) was brilliant in his third start of the season, checking the Ragin’ Cajuns on three hits over eight scoreless innings. He struck out 10, tying a career high, and walked none.
Ramsey came on in the ninth inning and allowed a lead-off single before getting a double-play groundball and then a strikeout to seal the win and collect his fourth save of the season.
Louisiana starter Spencer Arrighetti (2-1) allowed a run on four hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked four, struck out seven.
Montenegro had a double and single among USM’s five hits. Sargent and Reece Ewing both had a double.
Carson Roccaforte had a double among the Ragin’ Cajuns four hits. USM pitching has allowed just 10 hits and issued one walk to Louisiana hitters.
The teams will meet for the final time at 1 p.m. Sunday at Taylor Park.
