MSDH: 203 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The latest daily count of new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi dipped to just more than 200.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 203 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths Sunday.
The deaths were reported between Feb. 1-March 12, including one in Perry County.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 300,780 and 6,901.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 32,752 COVID-19 cases and 660 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 2,518 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,386 cases, 140 deaths
- Jasper: 2,173 cases, 47 deaths
- Jones: 8,144 cases, 152 deaths
- Lamar: 5,989 cases, 84 deaths
- Marion: 2,612 cases, 78 deaths
- Perry: 1,238 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,592 cases, 41 deaths
According to MSDH, more than 878,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with more than 321,000 people being fully vaccinated. Vaccinations are currently being offered to the following:
- Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings
- First responders: Law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials
- Adults aged 50 and older.
- Anyone 16 to 49 years old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19.
- Healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities.
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 2,522,676 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
