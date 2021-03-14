Hub City apartment shooting suspect turns himself in

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect involved in an apartment shooting that left one person wounded Friday night has turned himself in to authorities Saturday.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, it was learned through investigation that an apartment on 1810 Country Club Road, at Bonhomie Apartments, was shot into after an altercation around 9 p.m. Friday.
One person was injured during the shooting and was treated at a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.
Lamarcus Kidd Sr., 22, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to HPD Saturday and has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Kidd Sr. has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.
