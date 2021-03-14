Forrest Tower photo exhibit documents government, medical response to pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new photo exhibit in downtown Hattiesburg is giving residents a unique look at the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s at Forrest Tower, near City Hall and it’s a behind-the-scenes look at how government officials and medical professionals have handled the outbreak over the last year.
CR Properties is hosting the display.
It’s free to just walk up and take a look.
“It’s a great photo exhibit, especially chronicling the last year of what we’ve been through with the pandemic and to have an actual visual record of it, so people will know in the future what we had to go through during this pandemic, so it’s a great photo exhibit, said Melvin Williams, a Hattiesburg resident who viewed the exhibit on Saturday.
The exhibit will be up through the end of March.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.