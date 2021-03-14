Drew Brees announces retirement after 20 seasons

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Drew Brees is retiring after 20 seasons.
The legendary Saints quarterback announced his retirement Sunday, posting a video on Instagram which featured his kids revealing the news. His four children say their dad is retiring, in unison, “so he can spend more time with us!”
According to the New York Post ,Brees, 42, retires as the NFL’s all-time leading passer with 80,358 yards and he’s second all-time with 571 touchdowns.
Brees wrote the following on social media:
“After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football. Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more.
“I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life’s work begins!”
