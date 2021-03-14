A dominant Saturday for William Carey athletics

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a banner day for William Carey University as the school hosted seven sporting events and ended Saturday a perfect 7-0.
Coach Bobby Halford’s baseball club got the morning started with a doubleheader against Ave Maria. A day after sweeping the Gyrenes, the Crusaders did it once again with a 11-5 and 10-9 victories.
Freshman Jake Lycette highlighted Carey’s second game, going 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple and five runs-batted-in. William Carey (15-2) enters the second half of March winners of 13 straight.
Just a stone’s throw away at Joseph & Nancy Fail Field, the No. 12 Lady Crusaders improved to 20-6 (5-1 Southern States Athletic Conference) with a sweep of Brewton-Parker.
WCU took game one over the Lady Barons by a score of 9-1. Freshman Allison Gutierrez pitched a five-inning shutout with nine strikeouts and one hit allowed in Carey’s 8-0 game two victory.
Over on the soccer pitch, the Crusaders and Lady Crusaders put together a couple of shutouts of Florida College to remain unbeaten in their respective seasons.
The top-ranked women’s club dominated the Lady Falcons 12-0 to improve to 10-0-1. The No. 3 men’s team handled the Falcons 3-0 to improve to 7-0.
And to cap off a flawless Saturday, William Carey volleyball took down Middle Georgia State in four sets to improve to 10-2 (5-1 SSAC).
