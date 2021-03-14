Covington Hospital opening new vaccine clinic Monday

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Hospital is opening a new drive-thru clinic in Collins to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
It’s in the former Covington County Nursing Center, across from Collins High School.
It’ll be open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Hospital personnel says the goal is to offer most vaccinations from one location.
“We’re partially consolidating our vaccine efforts,” said Clancy Sanford, marketing director for Covington County Hospital. “We will leave some vaccines in our outlying areas, such as Magee, Sumrall and Taylorsville, but for our Covington County people, this will give them one place to go to know that they can receive their vaccine quickly, efficiently and without having to encounter any sick patients in our clinics.”
the clinic is available by appointment only.
The number to set up an appointment is (601) 419-SHOT, but that number won’t be in service until Monday.
