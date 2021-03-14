Covington Dist. 4 residents remove trash from roadsides

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some residents of District Four in Covington County are stepping up efforts to clean up roadsides in their community.
Members of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, District Four supervisor Fenton Pope and other local residents made their way along several roads in the district Saturday morning, to pick up bottles, cans, paper plates and plastic bags.
Pope and other residents say it’s part of a new initiative to keep neighborhoods clean.
“The old spiritual songs says ‘Sweep around your own front door, before you sweep around mine.’ so, it wouldn’t look good, we’re off over there on the other end of the county and right around our home church, you can’t go up the road without seeing all this trash, so our goal today is to work in our home area,” Pope said.
“We’ve had those who have already been dedicated to cleaning up and this has really motivated the church and so, we want to take part to not just clean it up, but keeping it clean,” said Randy Miller, pastor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.
Pope said nearly two dozen large bags of trash were collected Saturday.
