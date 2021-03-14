“Armed and dangerous”: 2 carjacking suspects wanted in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two suspects are wanted in Jones County following an armed carjacking that happened Saturday.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 26-year-old Latray White and 21-year-old Tryeese Smith are wanted for the armed carjacking that took place on Hales Road north of Sandersville.
Both suspects are “considered armed and dangerous” by JCSD.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of either or both of the suspects, call 911, JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.