USM wins 3rd straight, takes down Louisiana, 13-4

From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ An eight-run, second inning that featured a grand slam and two other home runs helped propel the University of Southern Mississippi to a 13-4 victory over the University of Louisiana-Lafayette Friday night at Pete Taylor Park.
USM (7-5) posted season highs in runs and hits (13) as the Golden Eagles ran their winning streak to a season-best three games.
Leading 2-1, loaded the bases with two outs on singles by Dustin Dickerson and Gabe Montenegro and a walk to Reed Trimble.
Charlie Fischer forced in a run by drawing another walk and Christopher Sargent followed by sending a 2-2 offering from Louisiana starter Hayden Durke over the left-field wall.
Reece Ewing followed with a solo homer to make the score 8-1, and after Will McGillis was hit by a pitch, D.J. Lynch smacked a two-run home run to right field.
After the dust cleared, USM held a 10-1 lead.
Ewing forced in a run with a bases-loaded walk in the third inning and McGillis capped USM’s scoring with a two-run double in the seventh inning.
Twelve of USM’s 13 runs scored with two outs in an inning.
Louisiana (9-6) scored on an unearned run in the first inning, added two runs in the fourth inning on solo home runs by Ben Fitzgerald and Drake Osborne, then tacked on a final, unearned run in the ninth inning.
USM took the early lead in the bottom of the first inning on Charlie Fischer’s run-scoring double and a RBI single by Ewing.
USM starter Hunter Stanley (2-1) picked up the victory, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits in seven innings. He walked one, struck out eight.
Stanley has given up seven home runs in his last three games, but all have been solo shots.
Durke (2-1) took the first loss of his collegiate career after allowing 10 runs on eight hits over 1 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out three.
Four Golden Eagles had two hits apiece.
Sargent hit his third home run of the season and a double, drove in four runs and scored twice.
Ewing drove in three runs with his second home run of the season, a single and walk. Fisher doubled, walked three times, scored two runs and drove in a pair.
Lynch his second homer of the season and a single, drove in two runs and scored a run, Dickerson doubled and singled and Montenegro singled and walked and scored twice.
Osborne led Louisiana with a double and home run, scored twice and drove in a run.
