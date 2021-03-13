Two Pine Belt hospitals recognized as COVID-19 Centers of Excellence

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is recognizing several medical facilities in the state as COVID-19 Centers of Excellence.
Two of those facilities are right here in the Pine Belt—Covington County Hospital in Collins and South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. The facilities earned this recognition for the hard work and dedication that they exemplified during this past year dealing with the pandemic.
“We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Mississippi State Department of Health and administer the COVID vaccine to our community,” said Dr. Teresa Camp-Rogers.
Dr. Camp-Rogers serves as the chief quality officer for South Central Regional Medical Center where she oversees regulatory compliance, employee health and infection control.
South Central was able to pull together all its resources from across the state to help with its COVID-19 relief efforts.
“We can do some really amazing things,” Camp-Rogers said. “The strength and team that has grown from this is probably the biggest thing that I know that we could do it again.”
Covington County Hospital marketing director Clancy Sanford was proud of the hospital’s accomplishments.
“We’re incredibly excited to have received this award,” Sanford said. “It really just validates all of the hard work that our directors, administrators and staff have put in for this past year.”
The hospital worked effortlessly to fight the virus and administer tests and vaccines. They sometimes traveled to schools and nursing facilities to make sure that people got what they needed.
“We’ve also address vaccine disparities by traveling to people when necessary,” Sanford said.
Both facilities feel honored to be recognized in this fight against the virus.
