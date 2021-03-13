MSDH: Mississippi tops 300,000 COVID-19 cases since February 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The latest daily count of new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi pushed the state’s case total since February 20220 to more than 300,000
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 690 new coronavirus cases and 13 new deaths Saturday.
Four deaths were reported between March 9-March 12. Another nine were discovered during a review of death certificates between Jan. 24-March 5.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 300,577 and 6,896.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 32,624 COVID-19 cases and 659 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 2,517 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,380 cases, 140 deaths
- Jasper: 2,173 cases, 47 deaths
- Jones: 8,138 cases, 152 deaths
- Lamar: 5,983 cases, 84 deaths
- Marion: 2,612 cases, 78 deaths
- Perry: 1,238 cases, 37 deaths
- Wayne: 2,583 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 283,953 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus. Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, more than 855,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with more than 312,000 people being fully vaccinated. Vaccinations are currently being offered to the following:
- Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings
- First responders: Law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials
- Adults aged 50 and older.
- Anyone 16 to 49 years old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19.
- Healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities.
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 2,522,676 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
