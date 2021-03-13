Hattiesburg police seeking suspect in Friday night shooting

A shooting at Bonhomie Apartments sent a man to a local hospital to be treated. (Source: Pexels)
By WDAM Staff | March 13, 2021 at 8:28 AM CST - Updated March 13 at 8:28 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Hattiesburg police are seeking suspect in a Friday night shooting that left a man wounded.

A HPD release said officers responded shortly after 9 a.m. Friday to a report of a shooting at Bonhomie Apartments, 1810 Country Club Road.

When officers arrived, they discovered a male victim suffering from n apparent gunshot wound, the release said.

He was transported to a local hospital by ambulance to be treated for his injuries, the release said.

The investigation is on-going, the release said.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident, is asked to contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

