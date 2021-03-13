First responders hold parade of lights for Hattiesburg health workers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg first responders partnered with Forrest and Lamar County first responders to hold a parade of lights for the healthcare workers in Hattiesburg who fought on the front lines against COVID-19.
Around 2 p.m. Friday, the emergency service workers cruised on a 3-mile path from Merit Health Wesley to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg with their lights flashing and sirens buzzing.
Workers at FGH were able to take a break from work and admire the sights and sounds provided for them.
“To just give them support from all of the first responders —county, city, first responders, fire— it just means a lot that we can be able to do a little something to show our support for the medical field,” said Hattiesburg Police Chief Peggy Sealy.
People across Hattiesburg showed their support for medical workers Friday by participating in “Paint the Town Red.”
