Dense fog expected overnight in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - You can expect patchy dense fog in the portions of the Pine Belt overnight. Lows will be in the mid-50s.
Becoming mostly cloudy on Sunday with a 20 percent chance for showers in the afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. For Sunday night, look for a 40 percent chance for showers with lows in the lower 60s.
Showers and a possible thunderstorm are possible on Monday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. The chance for rain is 70 percent. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with lows in the lower 60s.
As we head into Tuesday expect a 50 percent chance for showers and a possible thunderstorm with highs in the upper 70s. There is a 30 percent chance for a shower Tuesday night with lows in the lower 60s.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Some of the storms could be strong so keep up with future forecasts. The chance for rain is 70 percent. Becoming partly cloudy late Wednesday night with slightly cooler weather. Lows will be in the mid-50s.
Sunny and cooler weather is on tap for Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the lower to mid-40s.
Mostly sunny skies are expected on Friday with highs in the upper 60s.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.