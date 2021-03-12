Warm, partly cloudy in Pine Belt once again

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s. Today will be warm with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs will warm up into the low 80s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening. Lows tonight will be in the mid-50s.
Expect more of the same on Saturday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
Sunday is looking cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. A few showers can’t be ruled out.
Next week is looking much wetter as a front gets hung-up over the area. That will give us a good chance for scattered thunderstorms on Monday with highs in the upper 70s.
Rain chances will become more hit-or-miss on Tuesday. Another front arrives on St. Patrick’s Day, giving us a good chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday.
Temps will cool down into the upper 60s by late next week as Sunshine returns for Next Thursday and Friday.
