PRCC’s Gartman earns 2nd MACCC ‘Pitcher of the Week’ nod

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) — Pearl River Community College pitcher Landon Gartman was named “Pitcher of the Week” by the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference.
It marked the second time this season Gartman has earned the award.
Gartman earned the honor after helping the seventh-ranked Wildcats to a 9-0 win on March 3 over then-fourth-ranked Northwest Community College.
Gartman went seven innings, allowing five hit and two walks while striking out seven.
Earlier this week, he allowed one run on four hits in seven innings, striking out a career-high 11 batters, in a no decision in PRCC’s 2-1 victory in 10 innings over Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
In five starts, Gartman (3-0) has pitched 25 innings and allowed seven earned runs with 31 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.52.
