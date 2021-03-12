Meet the candidates facing off in Hattiesburg’s Ward 2 primary

“What prompted me to run was the development issues we’re facing in Ward 2. I think that we have work to do. We need to redevelop Ward 2 and bring it back to the iconic status that it was when I was growing up here as a child,” Dallas said. “Growth needs to be back in east Hattiesburg. Again, when I was growing up here as a child and hearing the stories from my parents and grandparents and so forth, that east Hattiesburg used to be the powerhouse of all of Hattiesburg. So, we need investments back on this side of town. We need viable groceries. These are basic staples that we need back over here. We need grocery shopping back in east Hattiesburg. Things of that nature.”