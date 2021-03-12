Meet the candidates facing off in Hattiesburg’s Ward 2 primary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There are three candidates running for the Democratic nomination in Ward 2 in the upcoming municipal primary elections.
With no Republican or independent challengers qualifying for Ward 2, the winner of the Democratic primary will go unchallenged in the general election.
Cedric Dallas is a graduate of Eureka Elementary School and a sixth-generation resident of the brickyard neighborhood in Ward 2. He says his experience in corporate America and the responsibility of managing a multi-million dollar budget will help his vision.
“What prompted me to run was the development issues we’re facing in Ward 2. I think that we have work to do. We need to redevelop Ward 2 and bring it back to the iconic status that it was when I was growing up here as a child,” Dallas said. “Growth needs to be back in east Hattiesburg. Again, when I was growing up here as a child and hearing the stories from my parents and grandparents and so forth, that east Hattiesburg used to be the powerhouse of all of Hattiesburg. So, we need investments back on this side of town. We need viable groceries. These are basic staples that we need back over here. We need grocery shopping back in east Hattiesburg. Things of that nature.”
Charlie Johnson is a Hattiesburg High School and University of Southern Mississippi graduate who has lived in Ward 2 all his life. He is the founder of Imperium Minds Mentoring Group for Youth Males. He hopes to address the standards of the fire stations in the ward and wants to make sure every neighborhood sees progress.
Johnson says he has three major concerns he wants to address.
“One, the flood and drainage issues we have in Ward 2. That’s a major concern. It affects the foundation of homes, the streets we drive on. That is a major issue,” Johnson said. “The second thing of my concern is how long it takes to complete projects in our community. Should it take that long? Should we hold the contractors accountable for the time frame? What should we do about that? And the last thing is youth development. We have to develop kids at an early age.”
Incumbent Deborah Delgado was born and raised in Hattiesburg and is in her fifth term on the city council. She is the founder and chairperson of the Historic Mobile Street Renaissance Festival as well. She said she is dedicated to seeing the ward rebuilt after the 2017 storm and will do that through the Twin Forks Rising project.
“My biggest issue is the realization of the plan for Twin Forks Rising, which is the plan for the comprehensive redevelopment for Ward 2,” Delgado said. “We are a point in the city where William Carey University is located. Anything that grows William Carey should reach out and expand out into the neighborhood. So we want to just make sure that as growth and development occurs, that people who live in the area surrounding this community realize that development in their quality of life.”
The primary election is April 6. The general election will take place on June 8.
People can contact the Hattiesburg City Clerk’s Office if they have questions about voting. The city clerk’s office number is 601-545-4550.
