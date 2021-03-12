LMSA principal making an impact in her school

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Since March is Women’s History Month, WDAM is highlighting a Laurel resident who is making a difference in her school and her student’s lives.
“I strive to live a purpose-driven life and I truly believe this is my calling and this is my purpose,” Dr. Kiana Pendleton, principal at Laurel Magnet School of the Arts said. “So, it’s just an added bonus to be recognized for those efforts.”
Pendleton has been the principal at LMSA for the past three years. Pendleton says she is the first African American principal at her school and led them to their first A-rating her first year there.
“That was the first ‘A’ that we achieved for Nora Davis, at the time we were Nora Davis Magnet School and that’s also the first ‘A’ that the district received for the Laurel School District, so that was very exciting,” Pendleton said.
Pendleton says her teachers, students and family are the reason for her success and recognition.
“I love my school, I love my staff, and in the future, whatever God has for me because I do live a purpose-driven life, I will answer his calling so he can order my steps,” Pendleton said.
Pendleton says she strives to make an impact in her school. She says Women’s History Month is especially important to her because she has a four-year-old, who looks up to her.
“Our young girls, and our young scholars, our fellows are watching me and I don’t take that lightly at all,” Pendleton said.
The Jackson native says she will continue to follow her calling and focus on student achievement.
I hope that I am a role model for them, an example for them and someone they can say, ‘I am who I am today because of Dr. Pendleton,’” Pendleton said.
Pendleton was also recognized this week by the social campaign, “The Who’s Who of Mississippi Women.”
