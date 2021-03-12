Laurel police seize over 100 pounds of weed, 5 pounds of cocaine in drug bust

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department made a major drug bust on Thursday after a traffic stop near the Chantilly exit on Interstate 59.
Officer Robert Yates, who has only been with the department a short time, pulled a vehicle over for speeding and found more than 100 lbs. of marijuana along with 5 pounds of cocaine inside.
The driver, 40-year old James Lee, of Georgia, was taken into custody and charged with one count of trafficking marijuana and one count of trafficking cocaine.
Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said those drugs were headed to someone’s community, but they have now been taken off the streets. He said this was a fine example of the hard work done by the men and women at LPD.
“We just try to do our part,” Cox said. “There are officers in other places right now that are probably stopping people, same kind of thing, going in their area. Might be in Laurel and Jones County, you never can tell. There’s a lot of stuff that travels through, you just don’t realize how many cars and trucks go up and down the interstate. There’s just a lot of traffic going through there and, obviously, some of it is illegal. So we’re just glad to do our part.”
Investigators have been in contact with the Drug Enforcement Administration in reference to arrest.
Lee will have his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Friday.
