Lady Tornadoes make Laurel proud with first state title win

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - It has been almost a week since the Laurel girls basketball team brought home its first ever state title in school history.
During the offseason as the world shut down due to rising concerns over COVID-19, the Lady Tornadoes turned their focus to winning a state championship in 2021.
“It actually brought us together,” said Laurel senior Zoey Cooley. “We weren’t able to get into the gym sometimes. We had to go out of our way. I feel like it brought us together.”
While COVID-19 made basketball season unlike any other, the Laurel girls pushed through the adversity in order to make history as the Lady Tornadoes won the program’s first ever state title after they beat Holmes County Central in a close one.
The team gave credit to Laurel head coach Sherri Cooley.
“I’m honored to do this with Coach Cooley,” said 5A State Title game MVP Mackenzie Thomas. “I’m so happy for them. They wanted this. I wanted this.”
“I wanted this so bad for the city of Laurel,” Cooley said. “They deserve it. They have supported us all the way. We’ve had nothing but first class treatment from the community, administration and staff. We wanted it more for them.”
