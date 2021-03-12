JC’s new electrical technology program opening opportunities

From Jones College Media-Public Relations Department
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Jones College saw a need.
Jones College supplied an answer.
Last fall, the school unveiled a new program, electrical technology, at its Greene County Center in Leakesville, after seeing a steady demand for qualified electrical technicians
And that demand, which translate into careers after graduation, is what makes the new program tick, said Alan Cook, electrical technology instructor.
“Students can choose the two-year technical program or the four-semester, Associate in Applied Science route to graduate in a field with lots of options and jobs,” Cook said. “Students learn every facet of the business, including wiring a residence to programming controllers for a major manufacturing plant.”
The electrical technology program trains students in general electrical theory, the National Electrical Code, residential, commercial and industrial wiring, electrical motor maintenance, motor control systems, programmable logic controls, solid-state motor controls and automated electrical systems.
Graduates can earn from $28,000 to $95,000 in annual salaries in the industry.
“Our students work with the Mississippi Construction Education Foundation,” Cook said. “As they complete the program at JC, they can earn national certifications in Core Construction, Electrical Level One and Electrical Level Two through the National Center for Construction, which is an industry standard.
“These graduates should have no trouble finding good, paying jobs with these credentials.”
For more information about this or any of the academic, career and technical, workforce or adult education programs, contact Menyone Barrow by email, menyone.barrow@jcjc.edu or call 601-477-4238 or browse the webpage: https://www.jcjc.edu/workforce/locations/greene-campus/
