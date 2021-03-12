JC’s Bilderback named whoopdirt.com ‘Coach of the Week”

From Jones College Sports Information Department
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Jones College women’s basketball coach Missy Bilderback has been recognized as whoopdirt.com’ s Week 15 “Junior College Coach of the Week.”
The honor puts Bilderback in line for the whoopdirt.com “National Coach of the Year Award,” presented by Pivot Analysis.
The Lady Bobcats (11-0), ranked second in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Top 25 poll, survived a scare last week to remain unbeaten.
After beginning the week by defeating East Central Community College,70-49, the Lady Bobcats found themselves trailing Southwest Mississippi Community College by 14 in the third quarter.
But Jones ripped off a 19-0 run to take the lead and never looked back, coming away with a 58-44 victory. Jones then defeated Meridian, 79-70.
Bilderback is 138-20 (.873) in six seasons with the Lady Bobcats and has led Jones to four consecutive Region 23 championships and national tournament appearances.
