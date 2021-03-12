HPD: Drugs, weapon seized from stolen Tenn. vehicle Thursday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested a convicted felon from Richton in a stolen vehicle while in possession of a weapon and drugs Thursday afternoon.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department Ryan Moore, officers arrested 38-year-old Chyane Prine, of Richton, following a traffic stop near Bay Street and Southern Avenue around 5:15 p.m.
Officers seized a handgun, methamphetamine and recovered a 2007 Lexus LS460, which was reported stolen out of Tennessee.
Prine was charged with possession of a controlled substance, with an enhancement for possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Prine was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
