HPD: Drugs, weapon seized from stolen Tenn. vehicle Thursday
Chyane Prine, 38, of Richton, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, with an enhancement for possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins | March 12, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST - Updated March 12 at 1:06 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested a convicted felon from Richton in a stolen vehicle while in possession of a weapon and drugs Thursday afternoon.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department Ryan Moore, officers arrested 38-year-old Chyane Prine, of Richton, following a traffic stop near Bay Street and Southern Avenue around 5:15 p.m.

Officers seized a handgun, methamphetamine and recovered a 2007 Lexus LS460, which was reported stolen out of Tennessee.

Prine was charged with possession of a controlled substance, with an enhancement for possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. 

Prine was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

