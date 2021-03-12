Hattiesburg police seeking man on aggravated assault warrant

Steven Darnell Carter Sr. is wanted by Hattiesburg police for aggravated assault. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff | March 12, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST - Updated March 12 at 3:56 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department issued an arrested warrant Friday for a man accused of physically assaulting a woman.

Steven Darnell Carter Sr., 34, is wanted for aggravated assault in connection to the assault of a 28-year-old woman on March 5 in the 500 block of Hood Road.

The victim was treated at an area hospital.

If you have any information regarding Carter’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

