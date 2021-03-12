Hattiesburg man charged with failing to register as sex offender, weapon possession

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police and U.S. Marshals arrested a sex offender Thursday accused of failing to reregister.
Christopher Yerden, 44, was taken into custody in the 1500 block of James Street.
Yerden was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and failure to register as a sex offender.
Mississippi law requires sex offenders to reregister with the Department of Public Safety every 90 days, unless the offender is in compliance with an electronic monitoring program.
According to the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry, Yerden was convicted of third-degree rape in South Dakota in 1998.
Yerden was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
