City of Hattiesburg gives away hand sanitizer and masks

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As the nation marks the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19, the city of Hattiesburg is continuing in its effort to keep the public safe.
On Friday, March 12, representatives with the city were at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center handing out hand sanitizer and face masks to area businesses, churches and other organizations to help them in the fight against spreading the virus.
Thanks to the generosity of a local business, more than 500 gallons of hand sanitizer was donated for use by these groups in keeping with CDC guidelines.
Samantha McCain, Chief Communications Officer with the city of Hattiesburg, said the city was thankful for the donated hand sanitizer.
“We know that we need to continue doing what works to fight COVID-19 in our community while we’re getting vaccination access,” she said, “These items will help our local businesses, organizations and churches continue to give these things out to their customers and their employees as we continue on.”
The city is also honoring the 220 people from around the area who have died from COVID-19 with a display of empty chairs, located at Town Square Park.
