Weekend community cleanups removing trash from Dist. 5 Covington roads

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two recent community cleanups have removed a lot of trash along roads in District 5 in Covington County.
Dozen of volunteers from five communities in District 5 spent the last two Saturdays picking up bottles, paper products and other items from the roadsides of about one dozen roads.
Supervisor Arthur Keys says it’s saving the county money, while residents like Dwight Owens says the clean up activities are bringing the community closer together.
“I have an 8-year-old daughter and she’s already asking about the next cleanup, the next pickup, so you see them really excited about it and the great thing about it, is that is sews a positive seed,” said Owens.
“One guy was asking me, ‘why don’t you just hire somebody to do it,’ I said it doesn’t make any sense for other people to pay their taxes to pick up trash and then, within the next two days, you have to do it again,” Keys said.
The communities that participated included Old Hopewell, New Hopewell, Shady Oak, Providence and Rocky Valley.
