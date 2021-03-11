Tim’s Two Cents: USM women’s basketball coach Joye Lee-McNelis

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with University of Southern Mississippi women’s basketball coach Joye Lee-McNelis.
As one of USM’s all-time standout players under Coach Kay James, Lee-McNelis was the fifth Lady Eagle to reach the 1,000-point plateau in a career. After a two-season stint as an assistant at Southwest Texas State University, she spent the next five seasons on James’ staff.
Lee-McNelis left Hattiesburg to assume the head coaching reins at the University of Memphis, where she led the Lady Tigers to four NCAA tournament appearances in 13 seasons
Lee-McNelis returned to her alma mater for the 2004-05 season as the fourth head coach in the history of the women’s basketball program. She coached her 500th game as Lady Eagles head coach last season and sits one victory shy of 500 overall career wins.
She twice has been beset by cancer during a season, including being diagnosed with its return shortly after the turn of the year. Lee-McNelis did not miss a game.
The Lady Eagles season came to an end Wednesday in the opening round of the Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship with an 85-75 loss to Florida International University.
Lee-McNelis talks about dealing with the chaos of COVID-19 in 2020-21, the bright future for a basketball team stocked with young players and where she stands in her cancer treatment.
