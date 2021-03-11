Southbound lanes of I-59 blocked by overturned 18-wheeler south of Lumberton

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An overturned 18-wheeler in Pearl River County has both southbound lanes of Interstate 59 blocked.
According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the crashed happened near exit 35. That’s where the interstate intersects with Hillsdale Road between Lumberton and Poplarville.
MDOT estimates the southbound lanes could be blocked for up to three hours. It’s also unclear at this time if anyone was injured.
MDOT is urging drivers in the area to use caution as road crews work to clear the roadway.
