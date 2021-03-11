Show goes on for Columbia student performers during pandemic

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s a bit of a different scene this year for the cast and crew of “Check Please” and “Check Please Take 2,” but at Columbia High School, the show must go on.
Officials say for the past 40 years, CHS has put on a Broadway show. But, things had to change some this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just wasn’t sure how we were going to make it work, just knew we were determined that we would make it work,” said Kimberly Walley, director of choral activities at the Columbia School District.
Through brainstorming and creativity, they pulled it off.
“There were some hurdles that we dealt with with that as well,” said Walley. “We would have quarantined children and we would have to change who we were rehearsing that day. I think that was the biggest change for us, and then of course the kids are in masks and we are not doing a full chorus because we can’t have all of them singing at the same time on the stage right now.”
They note that though it hasn’t been easy, the determination of the cast and crew has been prevalent throughout the challenges.
“They haven’t complained. They’ve been so thankful that they’ve been able to perform,” said Walley. “They have really taken it in stride any change that we’ve had to make.”
For some, Friday night will be their final curtain call.
“This year, there’s been a lot of things that have been taken away,” said Jade Thompson, a senior at Columbia High School. “A lot of things that have been different and this, it’s really nice to be able to have the play because we get to bring some sense of normalcy, especially for the couple of seniors that we have in the show. I think it’s really nice that we get to have something that’s great.”
Only family of the cast can watch the show in person Friday at 6:30 p.m., but there is a way for everyone else to catch it, too. Click here for a link to purchase tickets to the live stream that will be available online.
