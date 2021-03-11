Saints cut another veteran, CB Janoris Jenkins

New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New Orleans. The Saints defeated the Bears 21-9. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman) (Source: Tyler Kaufman)
By Mykal Vincent | March 11, 2021 at 7:45 AM CST - Updated March 11 at 8:58 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are continuing to make cuts to clear salary cap room. On Thursday, the organization cut veteran CB Janoris Jenkins, per Adam Schefter.

The move will save $7 million against the cap.

Since Jenkins had a $1.2M fully guaranteed roster bonus, it would’ve accelerated upon being cut. So the Saints turned it into a signing bonus, spread it out over 2 year, and saved themselves an additional $600K against the cap.

That’s according to a tweet from NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.

On Wednesday, the Saints cut WR Emmanuel Sanders and are expected to cut former LSU LB Kwon Alexander to save a total of $21 million.

