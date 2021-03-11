Reeves to sign bill banning trans athletes from school sports Thurs.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is expected to sign a bill to prohibit transgender athletes from competing on girls’ or women’s sports teams.
It’s called the “Mississippi Fairness Act,” and it applies only to students born male biologically, but who now identifies as female.
Supporters say the law is needed even though no such cases have yet arisen in Mississippi, but LGBTQ advocates say it’s discriminatory.
Reeves will sign Senate Bill 2536 Thursday at 9:30 a.m. inside the Capitol on the 2nd-floor rotunda.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.