679 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths reported in Miss. Thurs.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 299,000.
MSDH reported 679 COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 299,124 cases and 6,864 deaths.
Two deaths were reported from the Pine Belt between the dates of Feb. 3 and March 6, as both Jones and Lamar counties each had one death.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, ? COVID-19 cases and ? deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,517 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,336 cases, 139 deaths
- Jasper: 2,162 cases, 45 deaths
- Jones: 8,096 cases, 150 deaths
- Lamar: 5,962 cases, 83 deaths
- Marion: 2,600 cases, 78 deaths
- Perry: 1,238 cases, 36 deaths
- Wayne: 2,566 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 283,953 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, more than 799,782 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide with more than 293,379 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations are currently being offered to the following:
- Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings
- First responders: Law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials
- Adults aged 50 and older
- Anyone 16 to 49-years-old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19
- Health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 2.5 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
