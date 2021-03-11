Laurel mayor sends warning to litterbugs

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee is tired of people trashing the City Beautiful and says litterbugs better beware. If caught, they can be fined $100 for throwing trash onto city streets.
Magee encourages everyone to take pride in where they live and to dispose of trash in a proper manner.
“There used to be a time in the United States where there were things called litter bags, you put them in your car,” Magee said. “When you had some litter, you put it in the litter bag. When you get to the service station or wherever you could, got home, find a garbage can and put the litter in the garbage. So let’s get back to that. Let’s put some litter bags in our cars, wait until we get to a trash can, put the litter into the trash can so that we can be again, the City Beautiful.”
Garbage on the ground isn’t only unsightly, it’s also unhealthy. Picking up litter is a great way to keep the environment clean and the city beautiful for everyone.
Chemicals from litter can seep into the groundwater and debris can be washed into area lakes and streams during rain.
The city of Laurel offers to send out crews to help those who may find it difficult cleaning up the trash along their streets.
Magee went on to say that they will also be issuing tickets for junk cars and abandoned structures within the city limits.
