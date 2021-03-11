Jasper County events help community center, small businesses

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Tomeka Ducksworth is a small-town woman who has some big-time plans for the Jasper County Community Center.
Ducksworth is the founder of Pop Yo’ Peep’s, an organization that was created to give small business owners an outlet to sell their products.
“When COVID-19 came, there were a lot of small businesses that weren’t able to get out and sell,” Ducksworth said. “So we decided to come up with something like every three months, also to help with the Jasper County Community Center, to help the funding with the building because people weren’t able to come in and out and we don’ want it to close. To keep it going, we created this so the businesses could keep going and the community center could keep going.”
Over time, the event has become very popular, gaining attention and audience from people in places like Texas and even Chicago. But for Ducksworth, it’s not about the attention, its about bringing a community together.
“There is enough out here for everybody to make it,” Ducksworth said. “Instead of pulling each other down, I would rather everybody stand by each other and move forward.”
The next Pop Yo’ Peeps event is taking place on Sunday, March 21 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Jasper County Community Center Football Field.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.