Jasper County events help community center, small businesses

“When COVID-19 came, there were a lot of small businesses that weren’t able to get out and sell,” Ducksworth said. “So we decided to come up with something like every three months, also to help with the Jasper County Community Center, to help the funding with the building because people weren’t able to come in and out and we don’ want it to close. To keep it going, we created this so the businesses could keep going and the community center could keep going.”