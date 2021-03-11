Hattiesburg church holding food drive to feed kids during spring break

“It’s always been a goal of Pastor Cathy and the church’s to meet the needs of our community in a practical way, and one of the ways we can do that this spring break is to give back and to make sure that we’re helping partner with parents during the pandemic and filling the gaps during the spring break holiday as it pertains to food and lunch and things of that nature,” said Jamieson Magee, director of discipleship. “This is important because as children and students are out for the spring break holidays, that can create a financial stress and strain for the family.”