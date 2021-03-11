Hattiesburg church holding food drive to feed kids during spring break

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - West Point Baptist Church in Hattiesburg is collecting food for its “Spring Break Grab & Go Groceries” program. The church will delivery the food items to families in the community for kids to eat while they are home on spring break.
“It’s always been a goal of Pastor Cathy and the church’s to meet the needs of our community in a practical way, and one of the ways we can do that this spring break is to give back and to make sure that we’re helping partner with parents during the pandemic and filling the gaps during the spring break holiday as it pertains to food and lunch and things of that nature,” said Jamieson Magee, director of discipleship. “This is important because as children and students are out for the spring break holidays, that can create a financial stress and strain for the family.”
The church is asking for easy to heat up food items like frozen pizzas, pre-packaged lunches or sandwich supplies.
“Being that this effort is geared towards the students, we want people to donate things, food items that will be easily accessible for them to make,” Magee said. “We understand that kids are not cooking full five-course meals, so we wants things like noodles, pizza, sandwich meat and bread things that a student could put together themselves for the lunchtime or throughout the day so they wouldn’t have to go without.”
The church is taking donations through Friday between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at its building located at 184 Hartfield Road in Hattiesburg. If you want to schedule a different time to drop a donation, you can call 601-271-2227.
