Hardy Street shooting victim identified; suspect identified, charged

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The victim and suspect involved in the shooting that took place in Hattiesburg Wednesday night have been identified.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers arrived at 5093 Hardy Street around 7:15 p.m. and found one man dead at the scene.
30-year-old Curtis McGee, of Jackson, was later identified as the victim by Lamar County Coroner Blake Matheme.
A suspect was taken into custody in Petal shortly after the incident and was later identified as Jacquille Graves, 23, of Braxton.
Graves has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.
The shooting happened because of an argument between Grave and McGee, who was Graves’ mother’s boyfriend, that started in Mount Olive, and continued as the family drove to Hattiesburg.
No other injuries were reported.
Graves was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.