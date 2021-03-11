FGH holds candlelight ceremony to remember lives lost to COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest General Hospital hosted two candlelight ceremonies for its employees in memory and honor of friends, family and patients who have died or are still recovering from COVID-19.
Multiple speakers, including medical professionals and chaplains, spoke at the events. After the speakers, employees had the opportunity to light candles for all of those effected by the virus.
“I believe it is important for our nurses and staff who have been the heroes for us over the past year had a moment of release, more so to self reflect and the need to be in the moment,” stated Chief Nursing Officer Phyllis Chambers-Berry.
FGH is also hosting a vigil in honor of a year past since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.