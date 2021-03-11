Ellisville man found not guilty in wife’s death

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County jury found an Ellisville man not guilty of manslaughter this week in the 2018 shooting death of his wife.
Whitney Glynn Kitchens was arrested in February 2018 and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Erin Elizabeth Kitchens.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Erin Kitchens was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting stemmed from an argument between the couple.
