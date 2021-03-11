Covington Co. school employees get COVID vaccines from CCH

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of teachers, staff and administrators in the Covington County School District received COVID-19 vaccinations at a special pop-up clinic Thursday morning.
Covington County Hospital provided Moderna vaccines for about 65 employees in the school district at Collins High School.
Superintendent Babette Duty was one of those who got the shot.
“We opened it up to any and every employee and so, at some point, we might get to do another phase one, but we originally sent emails out and got a lot of interest, and since that time, many of those have had an opportunity to go to other counties to get their shots,” Duty said.
“We’re just trying to get these vaccines out as quickly as we get them in, putting them in arms as soon as we can and getting some people that safety and security that they’ve been craving for almost a year now,” said Clancy Sanford, marketing director for Covington County Hospital.
The hospital will return to the school in four weeks to provide a second dose for school district employees.
On Tuesday, the hospital also provided more than 100 vaccines at its Sumrall clinic, for educators from that area.
