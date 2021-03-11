COVID-19 One Year Later: Mississippi Milestones

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - State health officials confirmed the first COVID-19 case in Mississippi on March 11, 2020 – the same day the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic.
The state’s first case was a Forrest County man who had recently traveled to Florida.
Dr. Rambod Roubakhsh, of Forrest General Hospital, announced after the diagnosis, “We were aware that cases would eventually come to our state, and we have been preparing for weeks and are ready to care for our patients.”
Within days, Gov. Tate Reeves was addressing the state with executive orders declaring a state of emergency. By March 19, the state saw it’s first COVID-related death and the call came to shut down schools.
Reeves says he struggled with the decision to send students home. He shared in a Facebook livestream, “This is not a decision that I take lightly, in fact, in my nearly 17 year in serving the public, this is the hardest decision I had to make. The reason it is such a hard decision is because I know that it is difficult for Mississippi families when schools are shutdown.”
As the month of March came to a close, businesses deemed non-essential were ordered to close and Reeves issued a statewide shelter-in-place order.
Reeves urged people to help stop the spread saying, “Again, please stay home. if you can stay home, please stay home. We have a large number of people in our vulnerable population and we want to protect them.”
He began holding frequent press conferences following executive orders that came at a rate of about two a week. In May, restaurants and businesses began to reopen with restrictions such as operating at 50% capacity and masks were required when not eating. Yet the Governor made it clear the virus was still a threat, saying, “As we work to reopen our economy, that is not a signal that the threat of the virus is gone.”
People hoped for a return to normal, but Memorial Day and the Fourth of July holidays sparked the beginning of a second wave of virus cases and deaths. Soon, every county in the Pine Belt was under a mask mandate. The State Department of Health ramped up mass testing and vaccine trials began across the country, including in Hattiesburg, bringing much needed hope.
At the end of July, Roubakhsh, the leader of the Moderna MRNA trial at Hattiesburg Clinic announced, “We’re very pleased to be involved in the latest phase three trial, which means our community will have access to this as early as any other community in the world. this is the Moderna vaccine you have heard so much about in the news.”
On Dec. 15, state health and emergency management officials received the first vaccines in Mississippi. Now with three publicly available vaccines, the governer’s most recent executive order repealed many restrictions on mask mandates and gathering capacity. But, the pandemic is still active, with numbers hitting overall peaks as recently as January.
Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the virus in the state, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said, “We’re not done with the COVID pandemic. COVID is real and we’re really winning, but just like in a baseball game, if you’re up a run or two in the sixth or seventh inning, you don’t just lay down.”
Health experts believe there are still new strains to follow – and long term effects to discover.
Roubakhsh says long term effects are still unknown.
“We don’t know. We are gathering information as it goes because we are now a year into this,” Roubakhsh said. “We don’t have any metric by which we can judge this because literally this illness did not exist in the species prior to 2019, so everything that we are gaining is new knowledge.”
Mississippians are looking forward to moving on, but Reeves urges people to stay safe and listen to health experts.
“I think we are going to see individuals choose to continue to wear a mask, and I would submit to those individuals who have not been vaccinated that if you go into a large crowd and can’t socially distance, then wearing your mask makes perfect sense. And I encourage people to wear masks,” Reeves said.
Since March 2020, Reeves has signed nearly 100 executive orders related to COVID-19. As of one year later, the Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 6,864 deaths and 283,953 recovered cases.
