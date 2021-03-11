Charges upgraded against 14-year-old accused in fatal shooting of 19-year-old

“We were kind of shocked and kind of sat there for a second, and then I pulled out my phone and she ran up to me and begged me not to call the cops. I said ‘okay, okay’ because she was still waving the gun around. Then I was like, ‘get away from me, get away from me’ and I took off running and went and checked on Kell and realized he was dead. That’s when I ran back towards my house and called (my mom) and went back to where Kell was, and we saw (the two girls) running down the street towards my house.”