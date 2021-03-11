‘Career offender’ sentenced to 17 years for Forrest Co. drug bust

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for being caught up in an August 2019 drug bust.
Oliver McNair, 30, was sentenced Wednesday to 210 months in federal prison followed by five years of probation by U.S. District Judge Taylor McNeel.
McNair was originally indicted in January 2020 and pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute on October 21, 2020.
According to prosecutors, McNair was caught by Forrest County Sheriff’s deputies in the Sunrise community with more than 60 grams of methamphetamine on Aug. 31, 2019. Officials said the drugs tested to be 97% pure.
McNair reportedly had a firearm in his possession at the time of his arrest.
McNair also had two previous armed robbery convictions for crimes committed in the Hattiesburg area. Because of those convictions, he was sentenced as a “career offender.”
In addition to his prison sentence, McNair was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.
