WCU alum named MSDH’s chief medical officer

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A William Carey University alum has recently been named the Mississippi State Department of Health’s new chief medical officer.
Dr. Daniel Edney, of Vicksburg, is a 1983 graduate of WCU. He was the top of his class, summa cum laude, with a bachelor of science degree in pre-medicine and a minor in English.
Edney later graduated summa cum laude from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in 1988.
“Dr. Edney is an example of a William Carey student who went on to achieve distinction in his career. Carey is so proud of the Edney family and their dedication to the community, profession, and William Carey,” said WCU President Dr. Tommy King.
The state’s new chief medical officer served on the Medical Associates of Vicksburg’s staff and recently as medical director of some nursing homes and hospice services, along with working in addiction medicine for mental health. He currently serves as an immediate past president and on the board of trustees for the Mississippi State Medical Association.
“I am so pleased to have a physician of Dr. Edney’s stature join the MSDH team. We really recognized his talents as he worked with us on COVID-19, and I am confident his contributions will be significant,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
Along with his service in the United States, Edney is active in medical mission work as he has traveled to Indonesia, Lebanon, Haiti, Kurdistan and Nepal as team leader for the Mississippi Baptist Disaster Response. He founded First Baptist Church Medical/Dental Ministry and served as trustee and chair of Baptist Medical Dental Missions International.
Edney was chosen as a member of WCU’s 2020 Hall of Fame class as he is an active alumnus and served as trustee and chair of the William Carey University Board. His wife, Lori, is also an alum and currently serves as a trustee.
The couple has three children, Daniel, Meredith and Meg, who is a 2020 WCU graduate.
