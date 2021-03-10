437 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported in Miss. Wed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 298,400.
MSDH reported 437 COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 298,445 cases and 6,845 deaths.
One death was reported between the dates of Feb. 12 and Feb. 27 from the Forrest County area.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 8 Pine Belt counties, 32,403 COVID-19 cases and 650 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,511 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,320 cases, 139 deaths
- Jasper: 2,157 cases, 45 deaths
- Jones: 8,066 cases, 149 deaths
- Lamar: 5,956 cases, 82 deaths
- Marion: 2,594 cases, 78 deaths
- Perry: 1,236 cases, 36 deaths
- Wayne: 2,563 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 283,953 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
According to MSDH, more than 778,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide with more than 285,000 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations are currently being offered to the following:
- Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings
- First responders: Law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials
- Adults aged 50 and older
- Anyone 16 to 49-years-old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19
- Health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 2.5 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
