Much warmer Wednesday with clouds moving in

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 50s. Today will be warm with partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm up into the upper 70s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening. Lows tonight will be in the mid-50s.
More clouds will move in for Thursday and Friday with warmer weather. Highs will reach the low 80s for both days.
Expect more of the same on Saturday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
Rain and thunderstorms will move in on Sunday afternoon and continue into next week.
Next week is looking much wetter as a front gets hung-up over the area. That will give us a good chance for scattered thunderstorms almost every day next week.
